Ronaldinho loses appeal for release from house arrest Sunday, 12 July 2020

Ronaldinho has been ordered to remain under house arrest in Paraguay after an appeal court judge refused a request to release the former Barcelona star and his brother. The 40-year-year-old and his older sibling Roberto Assis spent more than a month in prison for allegedly entering the South American country with fake passports,... 👓 View full article

