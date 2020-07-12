Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Worried for our party, says Kapil Sibal

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that he is worried for Congress and asked the party members if they will "wake up" after the "horses have bolted from our stables?" Sibal didn't name anyone in the tweet but expressed his "worry" on a day when Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot is reportedly scheduled to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

If nobody intruded our territory how our jawans died?: Kapil Sibal [Video]

If nobody intruded our territory how our jawans died?: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal lambasted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent speech during all party meeting over recent India-China faceoff. The said, "Why did PM tell the all-party meeting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this