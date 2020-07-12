|
Worried for our party, says Kapil Sibal
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that he is worried for Congress and asked the party members if they will "wake up" after the "horses have bolted from our stables?" Sibal didn't name anyone in the tweet but expressed his "worry" on a day when Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot is reportedly scheduled to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this