Albon says Turn 4 "river" cost him third on F1 Styrian GP grid Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 driver Alex Albon said hitting a "river" on his final Q3 run cost him a potential third place on the grid for the Styrian GP 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Flyin18T Motorsports #F1 Albon says Turn 4 "river" cost him third on F1 Styrian GP grid https://t.co/gGBfzQGfuG https://t.co/B5JFFuHPqm 6 minutes ago