Actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Ranjan Sehgal, who had featured in Bollywood film ‘Sarbjit’, passed away on Saturday, July 11. According to a news portal, he was a very popular name in the Hindi-Punjabi film industry and had also worked in several well-known TV shows. Ranjan Sehgal was reportedly not keeping well since a while and breathed his last at a hospital, passing away due to multiple organ failure.
