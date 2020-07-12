Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Ranjan Sehgal, who had featured in Bollywood film ‘Sarbjit’, passed away on Saturday, July 11. According to a news portal, he was a very popular name in the Hindi-Punjabi film industry and had also worked in several well-known TV shows. Ranjan Sehgal was reportedly not keeping well since a while and breathed his last at a hospital, passing away due to multiple organ failure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Sarbjit' actor Ranjan Sehgal dies of mutliple organ failure

 Actor Ranjan Sehgal passed away in Chandigarh
DNA


Tweets about this