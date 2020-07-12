‘I’d take Sheffield United’s defence over Tottenham and Chelsea’s,’ admits ex-Blues star

Global  
 

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has revealed he would rather have Sheffield United’s defence than the Blues’ current collection. And he added the Blades’ brilliant back-five are also better than Tottenham’s right now thanks to their natural defensive qualities. Chris Wilder’s United side have beaten both Spurs and Chelsea since the resumption of Premier League […]
