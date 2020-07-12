‘I’d take Sheffield United’s defence over Tottenham and Chelsea’s,’ admits ex-Blues star

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview



In-depth match preview looking at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Chelsea, as the Blues look to consolidate third place. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Tottenham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this