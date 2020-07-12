|
‘I’d take Sheffield United’s defence over Tottenham and Chelsea’s,’ admits ex-Blues star
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has revealed he would rather have Sheffield United’s defence than the Blues’ current collection. And he added the Blades’ brilliant back-five are also better than Tottenham’s right now thanks to their natural defensive qualities. Chris Wilder’s United side have beaten both Spurs and Chelsea since the resumption of Premier League […]
