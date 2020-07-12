Don Goodman: 'Anything less than a win and Villa are down.' Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman says that Saturday was "a bad, bad day for Aston Villa. Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman says that Saturday was "a bad, bad day for Aston Villa. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this