Storylines for 6 Canadian NHL teams gearing up for return to play Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Here are some of the hockey-related themes as the six NHL clubs from north of the 49th parallel prepare to gather together as full groups for the first time since the schedule was suspended March 12. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources If the NHL resumes play, Nashville wants to be a host city for games



A new, potential plan from the NHL could bring hockey back to your TV. Monday, the NHL Commissioner announced they were looking to pick eight or nine cities across North America that would host.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:01 Published on May 21, 2020

Tweets about this