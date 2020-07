Canadiens' Max Domi may sit out NHL restart due to diabetes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi will wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he will join his teammates at training camp. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Joshua Clipperton Canadiens forward Max Domi, who is a Type 1 diabetic and has celiac disease, will wait at least a week before decid… https://t.co/NDeuf3c5mJ 30 minutes ago