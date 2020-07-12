Global  
 

Arsenal fans say Kolasinac was at fault for Spurs equaliser

Football.london Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Arsenal fans say Kolasinac was at fault for Spurs equaliserThe Gunners are drawing 1-1 with north London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
