Arsenal fans say Kolasinac was at fault for Spurs equaliser Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Gunners are drawing 1-1 with north London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gunners are drawing 1-1 with north London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this