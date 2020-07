F1 Styrian GP: "Desperate" Stroll move should be penalised, says Ricciardo Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Daniel Ricciardo has vented his frustration at a "desperate" overtake by Lance Stroll and believes the Racing Point driver should have been penalised for the manoeuvre during the Styrian Grand Prix 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this