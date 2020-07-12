|
Dominic Solanke scores first Premier League goals for Bournemouth as they come from behind to beat 10-man Leicester
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Dominic Solanke finally ended his Premier League scoring drought for Bournemouth as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Leicester on Sunday. In his 39th league appearance since joining for £19m from Liverpool in January 2019, the England international netted what could be a crucial brace in the Cherries’ survival bid. Meanwhile, Leicester will […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this