Dominic Solanke scores first Premier League goals for Bournemouth as they come from behind to beat 10-man Leicester

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Dominic Solanke finally ended his Premier League scoring drought for Bournemouth as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Leicester on Sunday. In his 39th league appearance since joining for £19m from Liverpool in January 2019, the England international netted what could be a crucial brace in the Cherries’ survival bid. Meanwhile, Leicester will […]
 Bournemouth come from behind to beat 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.
