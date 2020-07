Crooklyn’s Finest RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Blue Jays reach out to Triple-A team about playing home games in Buffalo in 2020, per report’ by @mikeaxisa for @CBSSports: T… 4 days ago

New York BBWAA ‘Blue Jays reach out to Triple-A team about playing home games in Buffalo in 2020, per report’ by @mikeaxisa for… https://t.co/bAEUMdXXh3 5 days ago

Luis Tomas Rae Barett RT @CBSSportsMLB: Blue Jays reach out to Triple-A team about playing home games in Buffalo in 2020, per report https://t.co/8jP61suXuV htt… 5 days ago

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: MLB: Toronto Blue Jays reach out to Triple-A team about playing home games in Buffalo in 2020, per report ... https://… 6 days ago

Kingshark Sports MLB: Toronto Blue Jays reach out to Triple-A team about playing home games in Buffalo in 2020, per report ...… https://t.co/PIzouvYbJX 6 days ago

Giants Blue Jays reach out to Triple-A team about playing home games in Buffalo in 2020, per report -… https://t.co/H5dLWTs5wJ 6 days ago

K Dubb Blue Jays reach out to Triple-A team about playing home games in Buffalo in 2020, per report https://t.co/1tVnkrAUkW #sports #feedly 6 days ago