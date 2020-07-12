Global  
 

UFC 251 REACTION: Dana White suggests Fight Island judges could be sacked for Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski split decision verdict

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Dana White has hinted Fight Island judges could be SACKED for their role in Alexander Volkanovski’s split decision victory over Max Holloway at UFC 251. David Lethaby voted in favour of Holloway, giving him rounds one, two and five. However, the two other judges, Mark Collett and Clemens Werner, scored those to Volkanovski and also […]
