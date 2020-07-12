Global  
 

Jose Mourinho sets Tottenham Europa League challenge after winning first north London derby against Arsenal

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020
Jose Mourinho has challenged Tottenham to secure a spot in next season’s Europa League – and then win the competition. Spurs came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday, which saw Mourinho’s men move above their north London rivals into eighth place in the Premier League. The Gunners took the lead through a rocket […]
 Jose Mourinho says his side managed the game against Arsenal very well and were not troubled in their 2-1 north London derby win.

