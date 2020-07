Dave Clark steps down as darts presenter amid Parkinson's battle Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Darts presenter Dave Clark has announced he will be stepping away from Sky's live coverage as he continues his battle with Parkinson's Darts presenter Dave Clark has announced he will be stepping away from Sky's live coverage as he continues his battle with Parkinson's 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this