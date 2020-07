Austin Dillon loses control, steers across oncoming drivers at Quaker State 400 Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Several drivers had to swerve out of Austin Dillon’s way after he lost control of his vehicle and was sent straight across the track toward the wall late in the Quaker State 400. Several drivers had to swerve out of Austin Dillon’s way after he lost control of his vehicle and was sent straight across the track toward the wall late in the Quaker State 400. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this