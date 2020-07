NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Cole Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, surging to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling side by side for the lead on the final restart when Custer — with […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

FOX Sports 11 minutes ago





Tweets about this