Dubas impressed by Leafs' commitment heading into camp; Matthews ready to return Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Kyle Dubas could only watch as his Maple Leafs went through their paces the last few weeks. Toronto's general manager came away impressed by what he saw, and hopes that commitment pays off when the games matter. 👓 View full article

