EPL: Raheem Sterling's hat-trick helps Manchester City rout Brighton 5-0

Monday, 13 July 2020
Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City ensured they will finish in the Premier League's top four with a 5-0 win over Brighton on Saturday as the club wait to find out whether they will be allowed to compete in the Champions League next season. City were handed a two-season ban from European competitions by UEFA in...
News video: Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five 01:56

 Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

