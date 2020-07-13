Jermaine Blackwood's 95 helps West Indies beat England in first Test Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

West Indies beat England by four wickets to win the first Test at Southampton on Sunday. Jermaine Blackwood made 95 as the West Indies, set 200 to win on the last day, finished on 202-6.



John Campbell returned to the middle to hit the winning runs after retiring hurt on one. West Indies captain Jason Holder was 14 not out


