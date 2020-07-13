|
How Cole Custer went from struggling rookie to NASCAR Cup Series winner in stunning finish
If there were any doubters left for Cole Custer, he silenced them with his epic four-wide move to win at Kentucky on Sunday.
Rookie Cole Custer gets first NASCAR Cup win at Kentucky
Cole Custer survived four-wide racing and beating and banging on the last lap of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday to earn his first NASCAR Cup victory.
