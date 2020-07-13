Global  
 

Short lifts Red Stars past Royals in NWSL's Challenge Cup

FOX Sports Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Casey Short scored in the 85th minute and the Chicago Red Stars beat the Utah Royals 1-0 on Sunday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup
