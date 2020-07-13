|
|
|
Short lifts Red Stars past Royals in NWSL's Challenge Cup
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Casey Short scored in the 85th minute and the Chicago Red Stars beat the Utah Royals 1-0 on Sunday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
National Women's Soccer League Returns With 30-Day Tournament
The National WOmen’s Soccer League will begin its season after being delayed by the pandemic. According to CNN, the regular season will be shortened into a 30-day tournament called the 2020 NWSL..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published
|
NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match On CBS
The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup will see the National Women's Soccer League open up their 2020 league year live on CBS on Saturday, June 27. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|