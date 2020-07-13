Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender model to feature in SI swimsuit issue Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sports Illustrated is featuring a transgender model for the first time ever in its swimsuit issue this year, the US magazine said Friday. Valentina Sampaio, from Brazil, will appear in the 2020 edition of the supplement that has included famous models such as Heidi Klum and Ashley Graham.



Sampaio, 23, said in a statement that...


