Gary Lineker reacts to Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Arsenal

The Sport Review Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Tottenham Hotspur for a “fine win” after the Lilywhites came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby clash. Arsenal took the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Alexandre Lacazette fired home a brilliant strike into the top corner in […]

0
