Man United could sign FC Barcelona forward instead of Jadon Sancho – report

The Sport Review Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Manchester United could complete a surprise swoop for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele if the Red Devils miss out on Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are struggling to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the England […]

The post Man United could sign FC Barcelona forward instead of Jadon Sancho – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
