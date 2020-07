Time for Holding as Kolasinac's race is run and Arteta's approach needs a tweak Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The talking points from the Gunners 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur The talking points from the Gunners 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this football.london Time for Rob Holding as Sead Kolasinac's race is run and Mikel Arteta's approach needs a tweak | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co/3jkc1N7kSp 26 minutes ago Arsenal FC News Time for Rob Holding as Sead Kolasinac's race is run and Mikel Arteta's approach needs a tweak | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co/qsG1Psjz4E 56 minutes ago