NFL's Washington planning to retire 'Redskins' name with new one to be announced Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The NFL team in Washington have been known as the Redskins since 1933, but due to recent events in the United States, they are set to completely change their nickname The NFL team in Washington have been known as the Redskins since 1933, but due to recent events in the United States, they are set to completely change their nickname 👓 View full article