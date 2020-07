You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour



Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:56 Published 1 day ago Pep: I'm confident about Champions League ruling



Pep Guardiola is confident ahead of Monday's ruling that will determine whether Manchester City are banned from the Champions League for two seasons. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal



Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this