From 0-9 to cloud nine – how Southampton changed their fortunes to become one of the Premier League’s in-form sides

talkSPORT Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
At the end of October, it was looking bleak for Southampton – a humiliation on a wet and wild Friday. They dropped to 18th in the Premier League table, had the joint-worst goal difference after 10 matches and had just been beaten 9-0 by Leicester City at St Mary’s. A shellacking in their own backyard. […]
News video: Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview 01:04

 In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

