Leeds United planning permanent memorial for Jack Charlton and could rename Elland Road stand after England legend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85



England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Solskjaer: Jack was a legend and a gentleman



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pays tribute to Jack Charlton, who has passed away at the age of 85. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:15 Published 2 days ago Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85



People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this