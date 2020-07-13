Global  
 

Leeds United planning permanent memorial for Jack Charlton and could rename Elland Road stand after England legend

Monday, 13 July 2020
Leeds United are considering renaming a stand after Jack Charlton at Elland Road after the club legend sadly passed away last week. The 1966 World Cup winner died peacefully at his home in Northumberland on Friday, aged 85, having had dementia and lymphoma diagnosed within the last year. Tributes poured in for the former defender […]
Video credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton 01:28

 Leeds fans pay tribute to club legend Jack Charlton, who has died at the age of 85.

