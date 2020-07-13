Leeds United planning permanent memorial for Jack Charlton and could rename Elland Road stand after England legend
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Leeds United are considering renaming a stand after Jack Charlton at Elland Road after the club legend sadly passed away last week. The 1966 World Cup winner died peacefully at his home in Northumberland on Friday, aged 85, having had dementia and lymphoma diagnosed within the last year. Tributes poured in for the former defender […]
People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..
