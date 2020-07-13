|
|
|
Euro Paper Talk: Broken Zidane promise sees Real Madrid star request Man Utd transfer; attacker seeks shock Liverpool exit
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Man Utd are the No 1 choice for a wantaway Real Madrid star, a Liverpool star could be on the move and Wolves are eyeing a Milan winger.
The post Euro Paper Talk: Broken Zidane promise sees Real Madrid star request Man Utd transfer; attacker seeks shock Liverpool exit appeared first on teamtalk.com.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|