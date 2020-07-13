Dana White tells Paige VanZant to give up UFC dream after getting ‘smoked’ on Fight Island against Amanda Ribas Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Paige VanZant’s career in the UFC appears to officially be over after president Dana White criticised her performance at UFC 251 on Fight Island. The 26-year-old was submitted in the first round by Amanda Ribas via an arm bar to justify her status as the largest betting underdog on the main card. It was the […] 👓 View full article

