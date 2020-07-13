Global  
 

Dana White tells Paige VanZant to give up UFC dream after getting ‘smoked’ on Fight Island against Amanda Ribas

Monday, 13 July 2020
Paige VanZant’s career in the UFC appears to officially be over after president Dana White criticised her performance at UFC 251 on Fight Island. The 26-year-old was submitted in the first round by Amanda Ribas via an arm bar to justify her status as the largest betting underdog on the main card. It was the […]
