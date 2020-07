You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Police: 1 dead after suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur near W. Flamingo



Las Vegas police say a 61-year-old man riding a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck and killed on Saturday night after a suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur Boulevard north of W. Flamingo Road... Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera



Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say



Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the effort to find the actress is now a “search and recovery operation”.There is no foul.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this