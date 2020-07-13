Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pundits disagree on Man City decision after Champions League appeal

Team Talk Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The decision to overturn Man City's UEFA ban has been declared a "huge victory" for the club, but Financial Fair Play has come into question

The post Pundits disagree on Man City decision after Champions League appeal appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool [Video]

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool

Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Man City will 'respect' WSL title decision [Video]

Man City will 'respect' WSL title decision

New Manchester City Women's head coach Gareth Taylor says the club will respect whatever decision is taken on whether they or Chelsea will be awarded this season's WSL title.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Man United fans send Leicester City message after Man City decision

Man United fans send Leicester City message after Man City decision Leicester City news: Manchester City have been allowed to compete in next season's edition of the Champions League after their ban imposed by UEFA was overturned...
Leicester Mercury

Man City decision is a body blow for Uefa – they may never recover

 European football's ruling body's authority over the game is being called into question after the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to throw out...
Independent

Man City ban overturned: What does CAS decision mean for Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester’s hopes of Champions League football?

 The race for Champions League football just got even more tense after it was confirmed Man City will not be banned from European competition next season. The...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this