Every Premier League fixture will NOT be broadcast live on TV next season, despite matches expected to continue behind closed doors

talkSPORT Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Every Premier League match of the 2020/21 campaign will not be broadcast live on television, reports claim. The news comes despite games expected to keep taking place behind closed doors for the forthcoming months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Every Premier League fixture since football’s restart last month has been shown on TV, with […]
