Blue Jays to honour Tony Fernandez by wearing No. 1 uniform patch this season Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Toronto Blue Jays will honour Tony Fernandez by wearing a uniform patch with the former infielder's longtime No. 1 this season. Fernandez, who died on Feb. 16 at age 57, was a 1993 World Series winner and five-time all-star shortstop. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this tanya RT @Sportsnet: The @BlueJays plan to honour the late Tony Fernandez with a special No. 1 commemorative uniform patch, which will be worn fo… 21 seconds ago TLK RT @sportslogosnet: The Toronto #BlueJays have announced they'll be wearing a memorial patch throughout the 2020 season in honour of Tony F… 28 seconds ago mamadonna @BlueJays Had the honour of watching him play in person as a young fan. Girls weren’t supposed to be sports fans b… https://t.co/56g92Va7Tx 1 minute ago samuel candela RT @MarkShapiro: Proud that we will wear #1 on our sleeve to honour Tony this season. For what he meant to Jays fans and for the true pro… 7 minutes ago JSP RT @thehazelmae: Blue Jays to honour the late Tony Fernandez this season. Mark Shapiro: “To wear a patch in his memory is to honour his e… 22 minutes ago