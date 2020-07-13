Global  
 

‘Stop the fight!’ – Watch Joe Rogan’s disgusted live reaction to Petr Yan’s savage beating of Jose Aldo at UFC 251 on Fight Island

Monday, 13 July 2020
Joe Rogan was disgusted to watch Petr Yan dish out as much punishment to Jose Aldo as he did before the referee intervened during their UFC 245 clash. The Russian claimed the vacant bantamweight world title on Fight Island over the featherweight legend by producing a clinical and composed performance to secure the stoppage in […]
