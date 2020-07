Covid crisis may get worse and worse: WHO Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The coronavirus pandemic has the potential to get far worse if all nations do not adhere to basic healthcare precautions, the WHO warned on Monday. "If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.