Winnipeg's Amber Balcaen suffers collapsed lung in race car crash in Missouri Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Winnipeg's Amber Balcaen suffered a collapsed lung, severe concussion and a few small burns after her race car rolled multiple times at a track in Missouri. 👓 View full article

