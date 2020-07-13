Shannon Sharpe: Washington's decision to change team name was the right thing to do
Monday, 13 July 2020 () The Washington Redskins are reportedly expected to retire their nickname today, but we don’t have any word yet on what the new name will be, while the Atlanta Braves say they’ve decided not to change their nickname but are going to take a close look at their Tomahawk Chop fan celebration. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Washington's decision to change their name was the 'right thing to do.'
The Washington Redskins are reportedly expected to retire their nickname today, but we don’t have any word yet on what the new name will be, while the Atlanta Braves say they’ve decided not to change their nickname but are going to take a close look at their Tomahawk Chop fan celebration. Hear...
The King might not be living like a king right now. Chris Haynes reports that in hopes of showing solidarity with his teammates at Disney World, LeBron decided not to bring his personal masseuse, his..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:59Published
The Washington Red Tails is a front runner for the new name of the NFL's Redskins. But many of the 8 surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen that formed the Red Tails don't quite see this as an honor...