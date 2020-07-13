Patriot League cancels fall sports due to coronavirus, is waiting on winter sports

'Villa's relegation fight to go to final day'



Mark Bosnich stands by his prediction that Aston Villa's fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League will go down to the final day against West Ham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:49 Published 9 hours ago

Future of fall sports in South Florida: Could coronavirus cause delay of game?



With the infection rate of COVID-19 growing in South Florida and the possibility of Palm Beach County schools opening virtually, parents are wondering about the state of athletic leagues and other.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:56 Published 3 days ago