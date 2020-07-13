Global  
 

Patriot League cancels fall sports due to coronavirus, is waiting on winter sports

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Patriot League joins the Ivy League in canceling fall sports. Army and Navy are exempt. The league says it will make a decision on winter sports later.
 The Patriot League Council of Presidents announced Monday that it has decided to cancel the fall sports season for its teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

