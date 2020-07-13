Patriot League cancels fall sports due to coronavirus, is waiting on winter sports
Monday, 13 July 2020 (
28 minutes ago) Patriot League joins the Ivy League in canceling fall sports. Army and Navy are exempt. The league says it will make a decision on winter sports later.
