Auston Matthews confirms he tested positive for COVID-19
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Matthews told reporters about the positive test as the Maple Leafs opened their training camp Monday, adding he was "mostly asymptomatic."
