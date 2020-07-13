Auston Matthews confirms he tested positive for COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Amitabh and Abhishek also tested positive. Jaya Bachchan has, however, tested negative. Amitabh is currently.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59 Published 1 day ago COVID-19 update: Recovery rate touches 62.09% in India



India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,67,296 on July 09.Total active cases reached 2,69,789 and death toll has gone up to 21,129 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 4 days ago Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this