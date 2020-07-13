Global  
 

Auston Matthews confirms he tested positive for COVID-19

CBC.ca Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Matthews told reporters about the positive test as the Maple Leafs opened their training camp Monday, adding he was "mostly asymptomatic."
