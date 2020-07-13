|
Christian Eriksen’s absence is the reason behind Harry Kane’s struggles at Tottenham, claims ex-Spurs ace
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Harry Kane hasn’t been as sharp as fans are used to seeing him since the restart – and that is understandable given the fact he is just coming back from a long-term injury. However, former Tottenham player Michael Dawson believes it’s Christian Eriksen’s absence that’s been detrimental to the England captain’s form. Since the season […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this