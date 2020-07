Keely Eure RT @ShotgunSpr: Did not expect this. #USC QB transfer JT Daniels announces he will be immediately eligible to play at #Georgia. 7 minutes ago Jonathan Farris RT @usatodaysports: With the addition of JT Daniels, Georgia now has five scholarship quarterbacks eligible for 2020. https://t.co/cAKKyB2A… 7 minutes ago Jon Floyd RT @RadiNabulsi: BREAKING: 5-star QB transfer JT Daniels is immediately eligible to play at #UGA Story: https://t.co/UDhjAGFiSm https://t… 9 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports With the addition of JT Daniels, Georgia now has five scholarship quarterbacks eligible for 2020. https://t.co/cAKKyB2ASs 11 minutes ago Zach Welborn RT @KippLAdams: QB JT Daniels has been declared immediately eligible to play for #UGA this season https://t.co/0bvdLlYkzK https://t.co/1Js0… 29 minutes ago Mike Lewis Georgia transfer QB JT Daniels declared eligible by NCAA, who sought a waiver to play immediately. A potential good… https://t.co/QB4VhyH4hX 53 minutes ago