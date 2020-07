Newly signed Alexander Romanov ineligible for Canadiens' play-in series vs. Penguins Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Alexander Romanov to a three-year entry-level contract. The 20-year-old will be eligible to join his new team at training camp for Phase 3 of the NHL's return-to-play plan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this