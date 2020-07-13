Google to invest $10 billion in India’s digitisation push Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Google will pump in $10 billion (around Rs 75,000 crore) in India over the next 5-7 years. The money will be used to invest in local companies and build more localised products. It's the largest commitment by a global technology major to the country. The investment — through what it calls Google For India Digitization Fund — follows commitments made by other US tech majors Facebook and Amazon this year.


