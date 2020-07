Aaron Judge still slowed by neck; Masahiro Tanaka a concern Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge remains slowed by his sore neck and is uncertain for Tuesday's intrasquad game, and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka remains a concern for the start of the season as he recovers from a concussion. Judge had improved motion Monday and took some swings in an indoor batting cage. […]