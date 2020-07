Zyite.news Washington's NFL alumni: Name change doesn't erase history https://t.co/tsat02Y63V https://t.co/mMHvKbJojC 7 seconds ago Heather Burns Washington's NFL alumni: Name change doesn't erase history https://t.co/eL4KLwKyg4 4 minutes ago JustDuVarney RT @john_keim: Washington's NFL alumni: Name change doesn't erase history - via @ESPN App https://t.co/xDbRMRei8P 5 minutes ago John Keim Washington's NFL alumni: Name change doesn't erase history - via @ESPN App https://t.co/xDbRMRei8P 6 minutes ago Rob Woodfork "This isn't what most people want. I'm sure if you're taking polls in the D.C. area, how many want to keep or chang… https://t.co/SUAwMGkUOH 13 minutes ago IFBB Pro Janet West Fond memories with the Washington Redskin organization! The memmories will live on past the name change and the ch… https://t.co/POBhgd0skE 2 hours ago Deuce RT @WashTimesSports: Rather than mourn the name #Redskins, Fred Smoot has been active in promoting what he thinks should be the team's next… 2 days ago Busch League Washington alumni chime in on coming name change https://t.co/8nAaK5sO6o 4 days ago