Brandon Williams forced off with gruesome injury after nasty clash with Kyle Walker-Peters during Manchester United draw
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Brandon Williams was forced off with a gruesome injury after clashing with Kyle Walker-Peters in Manchester United’s 2-2 stalemate with Southampton. In the closing stages of the match, the two full-backs both leapt for a 50/50 which saw the Red Devils teenager come off considerably worse. The 19-year-old had to receive urgent medical attention, with […]
