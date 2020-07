See Photo: Ambati Rayudu and wife Chennupalli Vidya welcome first child Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya have announced the arrival of their baby girl.



Rayudu, who married his college girlfriend Chennupalli Vidya in 2009, took to Instagram to break the news.





View this post on Instagram



Truly blessed...



